Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Sunday, January 28 2018
A official ceremony on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the Armenian Army's formation took place
Image Code: MHM0119137
RA Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan delivers a speech before the concert on the occasion of the Army Day at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119138
RA Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan delivers a speech before the concert on the occasion of the Army Day at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119139
RA Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan delivers a speech before the concert on the occasion of the Army Day at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119140
RA Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan delivers a speech before the concert on the occasion of the Army Day at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119141
RA Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan delivers a speech before the concert on the occasion of the Army Day at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119142
A concert on the occasion of Army Day took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119143
A concert on the occasion of Army Day took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0119144
A concert on the occasion of Army Day took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Sunday, January 28 2018
Award Ceremony on the occasion of Army Day took place at the Presidential Palace
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook