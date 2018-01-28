Archive
Sunday, January 28 2018
Award Ceremony on the occasion of Army Day took place at the Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119126
Award Ceremony on the occasion of Army Day took place at the Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119127
Award Ceremony on the occasion of Army Day took place at the Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119128
RA President Serzh Sargsyan handed awards on the occasion of Army Day at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119129
RA President Serzh Sargsyan handed awards on the occasion of Army Day at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119130
RA President Serzh Sargsyan handed awards on the occasion of Army Day at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119131
RA President Serzh Sargsyan handed awards on the occasion of Army Day at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119132
RA President Serzh Sargsyan handed awards on the occasion of Army Day at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119133
Award Ceremony on the occasion of Army Day took place at the Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0119134
Award Ceremony on the occasion of Army Day took place at the Presidential Palace
Sunday, January 28 2018
A official ceremony on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the Armenian Army's formation took place
Sunday, January 28 2018
RA President Serzh Sargsyan and other higher officials paid a visit to Yerablur Military Pantheon on the occasion of Army Day
