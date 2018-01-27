Archive
Saturday, January 27 2018
A march dedicated to the St. Sarkis day the holiday of lovers took place from St. Sarkis Church heading to the Lovers' Park
Image Code: MHM0119109
Saturday, January 27 2018
Divine liturgy dedicated to the St. Sarkis day took place at the Saint Sarkis Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
