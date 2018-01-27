Archive
Saturday, January 27 2018
A conference on the topic of the 'Investment of the integrated social services system, achievements and problems' took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
Image Code: MHM0119097
Image Code: MHM0119098
Image Code: MHM0119099
Image Code: MHM0119100
Image Code: MHM0119101
Divine liturgy dedicated to the St. Sarkis day took place at the Saint Sarkis Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, January 26 2018
Books presentation on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of 'Zhamanak' daily of Turkey took place at the Armenian General Benevolent Union
