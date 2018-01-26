Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, January 26 2018
Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'Genetically Modified Organisms: alternative or compulsion?' organized by RA NA Standing Committee on Territorial Management, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0119078
Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'Genetically Modified Organisms: alternative or compulsion?' organized by RA NA Standing Committee on Territorial Management, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0119079
Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'Genetically Modified Organisms: alternative or compulsion?' organized by RA NA Standing Committee on Territorial Management, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0119080
Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'Genetically Modified Organisms: alternative or compulsion?' organized by RA NA Standing Committee on Territorial Management, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0119081
Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'Genetically Modified Organisms: alternative or compulsion?' organized by RA NA Standing Committee on Territorial Management, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0119083
Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'Genetically Modified Organisms: alternative or compulsion?' organized by RA NA Standing Committee on Territorial Management, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment took place at the RA NA
Image Code: MHM0119084
Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'Genetically Modified Organisms: alternative or compulsion?' organized by RA NA Standing Committee on Territorial Management, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment took place at the RA NA
Friday, January 26 2018
Members of 'Right steering wheel' initiative Ara Melikjanyan, Artashes Hartenyan and Artyom Davtyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook