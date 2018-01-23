Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, January 23 2018
Closing ceremony of the Armenian Women and Men Chess Championship 2018 took place at the Chess House
Image Code: MHM0119037
Closing ceremony of the Armenian Women and Men Chess Championship 2018 took place at the Chess House
Image Code: MHM0119038
Champion of the Armenian Men's Chess Chamionship 2018 Hayk Martirosyan
Image Code: MHM0119039
Closing ceremony of the Armenian Women and Men Chess Championship 2018 took place at the Chess House
Image Code: MHM0119040
Champion of the Armenian Women's Chess Championship 2018 Maria Kursova and champion of the Armenian Men's Chess Chamionship 2018 Hayk Martirosyan
Tuesday, January 23 2018
Member of the Revenue Administration Reform Council Vahagn Hambardzumyan is guest in Henaran press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook