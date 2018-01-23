Archive
Tuesday, January 23 2018
Member of the Revenue Administration Reform Council Vahagn Hambardzumyan is guest in Henaran press club
Image Code: MHM0119026
Image Code: MHM0119027
Tuesday, January 23 2018
Closing ceremony of the Armenian Women and Men Chess Championship 2018 took place at the Chess House
Tuesday, January 23 2018
Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'Reasons for raising prices for certain Goods and opportunities to ease inflation' took place at the RA National Assembly
