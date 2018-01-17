Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, January 17 2018
Chairman of the RA Public Council Vazgen Safaryan gave a press conference on the topic of the Financial-Economic and Budgetary Affairs of the RA Public Council for 2017 year
Image Code: MHM0118922
Chairman of the RA Public Council Vazgen Safaryan gave a press conference on the topic of the Financial-Economic and Budgetary Affairs of the RA Public Council for 2017 year
Image Code: MHM0118923
Chairman of the RA Public Council Vazgen Safaryan gave a press conference on the topic of the Financial-Economic and Budgetary Affairs of the RA Public Council for 2017 year
Wednesday, January 17 2018
Ambassador of Bulgaria to Armenia Maria Pavlova Tsosorkova and Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski gave a press conference at Congress Hotel
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.