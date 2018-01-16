Archive
Tuesday, January 16 2018
Minibus drivers went on strike against gas price increase
Image Code: MHM0118901
Minibus drivers went on strike against gas price increase
Image Code: MHM0118904
Minibus drivers went on strike against gas price increase
Image Code: MHM0118902
Minibus drivers went on strike against gas price increase
Image Code: MHM0118903
Minibus drivers went on strike against gas price increase
Wednesday, January 17 2018
RA National Assembly session took place
Tuesday, January 16 2018
A press conference on the topic of 'Social Crisis. The fight against price increases in Armenia is through inflation promotion' tokk place in 'Hodvats 3' press club
