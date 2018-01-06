Archive
Saturday, January 06 2018
Water Blessing Order took place at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
Image Code: MHM0118773
Image Code: MHM0118771
Image Code: MHM0118772
Saturday, January 06 2018
Celebration of Christmas with the Armenian national songs and dances took place near the Saint Anna Church
Saturday, January 06 2018
In Etchmiadzin Cathedral was served Christmas liturgy
