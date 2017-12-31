Archive
Sunday, December 31 2017
Prayer for the New Year and blessing of pomegranates took place in the Armenian Apostolic churches of Yerevan, Armenia
Sunday, December 31 2017
Festive firework near the main Christmas tree on the occasion of the New Year's Eve took place on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
