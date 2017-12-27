Archive
Wednesday, December 27 2017
Deputy Speaker of the RA National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov gave a press conference in 'Armenpress' news agency
Image Code: MHM0118693
Image Code: MHM0118691
Image Code: MHM0118690
Image Code: MHM0118692
Wednesday, December 27 2017
Honoring ceremony of the best athletes of Armenia for 2017 year took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Wednesday, December 27 2017
Political commentator Hakob Badalyan, political technologist Vigen Hakobyan and political scientist Edgar Vardanyan are guests at the Media Center
