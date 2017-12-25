Archive
Monday, December 25 2017
The current main Christmas Tree is the same for over 15 years on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM12988
The current main Christmas Tree is the same for over 15 years on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 2002
Image Code: MHM16600
The current main Christmas Tree is the same for over 15 years on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 2003
Image Code: MHM16630
The current main Christmas Tree is the same for over 15 years on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 2004
Image Code: 2422
The current main Christmas Tree is the same for over 15 years on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 2005
Image Code: MHM24916
The current main Christmas Tree is the same for over 15 years on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 2006
Image Code: MHM29607
The current main Christmas Tree is the same for over 15 years on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 2007
Image Code: MHM33979
The current main Christmas Tree is the same for over 15 years on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 2008
Image Code: MHM39546
The current main Christmas Tree is the same for over 15 years on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 2009
Image Code: 2912
The current main Christmas Tree is the same for over 15 years on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 2010
Image Code: MHM54084
The current main Christmas Tree is the same for over 15 years on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 2011
Image Code: MHM63149
The holiday events dedicated to New Year launch on the Republic Square, 2012
Image Code: MHM73082
The current main Christmas Tree is the same for over 15 years on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 2013
Image Code: MHM84205
Lights of the main Christmas Tree of Yerevan on the Republic Square went on. Yerevan, Armneia. 2014
Image Code: MHM92409
Lighting of the main Christmas Tree took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia. 2015
Image Code: MHM0101546
Lighting of the main Christmas Tree took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia. 2016
Image Code: MHM0110970
Festive firework near the main Christmas tree on the occasion of the New Year's Eve took place on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 2017
Image Code: MHM0118582
Lighting of the main Christmas Tree took place on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia. 2018
