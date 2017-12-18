Archive
Monday, December 18 2017
Students hold a protest action during the discussion on the draft law 'On Higher Education' with the RA Deputy Minister of Education and Science Vahram Mkrtchyan at the RA MES
Image Code: MHM0118560
Students hold a protest action during the discussion on the draft law 'On Higher Education' with the RA Deputy Minister of Education and Science Vahram Mkrtchyan at the RA MES
Image Code: MHM0118559
Students hold a protest action during the discussion on the draft law 'On Higher Education' with the RA Deputy Minister of Education and Science Vahram Mkrtchyan at the RA MES
Image Code: MHM0118561
Students hold a protest action during the discussion on the draft law 'On Higher Education' with the RA Deputy Minister of Education and Science Vahram Mkrtchyan at the RA MES
Tuesday, December 19 2017
RA National Assembly session took place
Monday, December 18 2017
Presentation of a book about the history and creation of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan authored by Sergey Arakelyan took place
