Monday, December 18 2017
Presentation of a book about the history and creation of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan authored by Sergey Arakelyan took place
Image Code: MHM0118563
Image Code: MHM0118566
Image Code: MHM0118562
Image Code: MHM0118565
Image Code: MHM0118564
Monday, December 18 2017
Students hold a protest action during the discussion on the draft law 'On Higher Education' with the RA Deputy Minister of Education and Science Vahram Mkrtchyan at the RA MES
Monday, December 18 2017
The final meeting of 'Promoting Women's Political Participation in Armenia' program took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
