Friday, December 15 2017
Presentation of the French-Armenian writer, renowned military expert, writer, Gerard Shalyan's book under the title of 'The Memories of My Memories' took place at the Armenian Center for Contemporary Experimental Art
Image Code: MHM0118509
Image Code: MHM0118511
Image Code: MHM0118510
Friday, December 15 2017
'Synopsys' Company presented its technology education development projects with leading Armenian universities at Arno Babajanyan Concert Hall
Friday, December 15 2017
Official opening ceremony of the Free Economic Zone took place in Meghri, Syunik Province
