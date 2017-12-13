Archive
Wednesday, December 13 2017
A press conference ahead of the launch of 'NATO Week' in Armenia took place at the NATO Information Center in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0118476
A press conference ahead of the launch of 'NATO Week' in Armenia took place at the NATO Information Center in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0118480
A press conference ahead of the launch of 'NATO Week' in Armenia took place at the NATO Information Center in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0118479
A press conference ahead of the launch of 'NATO Week' in Armenia took place at the NATO Information Center in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0118475
A press conference ahead of the launch of 'NATO Week' in Armenia took place at the NATO Information Center in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0118477
A press conference ahead of the launch of 'NATO Week' in Armenia took place at the NATO Information Center in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0118478
A press conference ahead of the launch of 'NATO Week' in Armenia took place at the NATO Information Center in Armenia
Wednesday, December 13 2017
Opening of a solar station took place in Shenik community of Armavir Province
