Friday, December 08 2017
RA Community Development Conference kicked off in Dilijan, Tavush Province
RA Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan attended the launch of the RA Community Development Conference in Dilijan, Tavush Province
RA Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan attended the launch of the RA Community Development Conference in Dilijan, Tavush Province
RA Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan attended the launch of the RA Community Development Conference in Dilijan, Tavush Province
RA Community Development Conference kicked off in Dilijan, Tavush Province
RA Community Development Conference kicked off in Dilijan, Tavush Province
RA Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan attended the launch of the RA Community Development Conference in Dilijan, Tavush Province
A press conference ahead of concert dedicated to the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide took place at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
