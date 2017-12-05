Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, December 05 2017
RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the launching of the Young Experts Scheme Armenia program at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0118381
RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the launching of the Young Experts Scheme Armenia program at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0118379
The launching of the Young Experts Scheme Armenia program took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0118382
RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the launching of the Young Experts Scheme Armenia program at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0118380
Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski attended the launching of the Young Experts Scheme Armenia program at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0118383
RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the launching of the Young Experts Scheme Armenia program at the AGBU
Thursday, December 07 2017
A press conference on the solutions of key business problems, organized by the Republican Union of Employers of Armenia with the support of the International Labor Organization took place at Elite Plaza BC
Tuesday, December 05 2017
A festive event dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the renowned military commander and dual hero of the USSR Hovhannes Baghramyan took place near his statue on Baghramyan Avenue
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.