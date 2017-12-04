The 15th anniversary of 'PHOTOLURE' News Agency

Image Code: MHM99455

Blessing of 'Holy Muron' (myrrh) is mysterious sacred ceremony, which is traditionally done once in 5-7 years. In Armenian Church blessing of 'Holy Muron' is bestowed by His Holiness, who blesses it by church's traditional three shrines, relic of Lord's Cross, Cross of Life and St. Grigor Illuminator's Right. Today His Holiness Karekin II holds blessing of 'Holy Muron' at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, in Armenia