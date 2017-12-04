Monday, December 04 2017
The 15th anniversary of 'PHOTOLURE' News Agency
A number of media outlets launched action to support freedom of speech on Saturday. Journalists in T-shirts with A1+ and Noyan Tapan TV companies logos met participants of the two-day seminar on legislation on broadcasting area regulation in Armneia held in 'Congress' hotel of Yerevan
Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s former longtime president, was given a red-carpet reception on Saturday as he arrived in Armenia for a six-day unofficial visit that includes meetings with the country’s present and former leaders. President Robert Kocharian personally greeted Yeltsin at Yerevan airport with state honors normally reserved for acting foreign leaders, underlining the importance attached by Armenia to relations with Russia
The incumbent Armenian president Robert Kocharian pledged last Sunday to direct more money for rehabilitation of a highway that connects the administrative center of Tavush province, Ijevan, with Berd, Chambarak and Shorzha. Continuing his election campaigning, Kocharian visited the north-eastern province that has a total of 170 km borders with Azerbaijan.
