Friday, December 01 2017
Editor-in-Chief of 'Analitik' Website Ani Hovhannisyan, advocate Liparit Simonyan and head of 'Helsinki Association' Nina Karapetyants are guests in Noyan Tapan press club
Image Code: MHM0118321
Image Code: MHM0118319
Image Code: MHM0118320
Chairman of the RA Union of Cinematographers Harutyun Khachatryan gave his first press conference since his appointment at the RA Union of Cinematographers
RA NA Standing Committee on the European Integration joint with the Armenian branch of the Conrad Adenauer Foundation hold parliamentary hearings on the topic of 'Armenia-European Union. Comprehensive and expanded partnership' at the RA NA
