Tuesday, November 28 2017
RA President Serzh Sargsyan received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif
RA President Serzh Sargsyan received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif
RA President Serzh Sargsyan received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif
RA President Serzh Sargsyan received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif
Presentation of the Armenian edition of Sharon Draper's 'Le silence de Melodie' bestseller took place at the AGBU
