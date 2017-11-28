Archive
Tuesday, November 28 2017
Presentation of the Armenian edition of Sharon Draper's 'Le silence de Melodie' bestseller took place at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0118280
Tuesday, November 28 2017
RA President Serzh Sargsyan received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif
Tuesday, November 28 2017
Grandmaster, European U18 champion Manuel Petrosyan and his coach Arsen Yeghizaryan are guests at 'Armenpress' news agency
