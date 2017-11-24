Archive
Friday, November 24 2017
General director of 'AA Auction' auction house Anna Grigoryan and expert-artists Vardan Vardanyan, Hamlet Matevosyan are guests at Sputnik Armenia press center
Image Code: MHM0118239
Image Code: MHM0118240
Image Code: MHM0118241
Festival of books took place at the former building of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Friday, November 24 2017
Member of Parliament Mane Tandilyan and former Deputy Minister of National Security Gurgen Yeghiazaryan are guests in Hayeli press club
