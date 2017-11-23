Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, November 23 2017
Doctor Arsen Torosyan and publicist Hrayr Ulubabyan gave a press conference on the topic of the 'The danger of vaccine against Papilloma virus' took place in Yelaket press club
Image Code: MHM0118233
Doctor Arsen Torosyan and publicist Hrayr Ulubabyan gave a press conference on the topic of the 'The danger of vaccine against Papilloma virus' took place in Yelaket press club
Image Code: MHM0118234
Doctor Arsen Torosyan and publicist Hrayr Ulubabyan gave a press conference on the topic of the 'The danger of vaccine against Papilloma virus' took place in Yelaket press club
Thursday, November 23 2017
Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies, turkologist Ruben Safrastyan is guest in Hayeli press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.