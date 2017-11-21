Archive
Tuesday, November 21 2017
Head of the State Social Protection Service of the RA Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs Hovhannes Sahakyan gave a press conference to mark his first 100 days in office
Image Code: MHM0118156
Image Code: MHM0118157
Image Code: MHM0118158
Tuesday, November 21 2017
Opening ceremony of an exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia entitled 'Armenia and Russia. Century-old friendship' took place at the RA National Gallery
Tuesday, November 21 2017
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov
