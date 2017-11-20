Archive
Monday, November 20 2017
Parliamentary briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0118121
Parliamentary briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0118132
Parliamentary briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0118131
Parliamentary briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0118120
Parliamentary briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Presentation of a book entitled 'Memoirs' dedicated to the fate of a father, repressed in 1949 and rehabilitated in 1991 took place at the RA Artists' Union
Sculptor Raffi Araks Herman and turkologist Hakob Chakryan are guests in Hayeli press club
