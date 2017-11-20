Archive
Monday, November 20 2017
Sculptor Raffi Araks Herman and turkologist Hakob Chakryan are guests in Hayeli press club
Monday, November 20 2017
Parliamentary briefings took place at the RA National Assembly
Monday, November 20 2017
A two-day conference on the concept of preserving the biosphere of the UNESCO and discussing the prospects for its localization in Armenia took place at Erebuni Plaza BC
