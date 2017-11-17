Archive
Friday, November 17 2017
Career and entrepreneurship fair within the framework of the Global Entrepreneurship Week – GEW took place at Armenia Marriott Hotel
Image Code: MHM0118102
Image Code: MHM0118103
Image Code: MHM0118104
Friday, November 17 2017
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian and Minister of Foreign Relations of Brazil Aloysio Nunes Ferreira gave a joint press conference
