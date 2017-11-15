Archive
Wednesday, November 15 2017
Chairman of the Helsinki Committee of Armenia Avetik Ishkhanyan, Candidate of Psychological Sciences Samvel Khudoyan, Civil Contract party member Alen Simonyan and member of 'Elq' faction Anahit Bakhshyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Wednesday, November 15 2017
Armenia's participant at the 'Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2017' Misha, head of the Armenia's delegation to the contest Gohar Gasparyan and producer Lira Kocharyan gave a press conference at the Armenia Marriott Hotel
Wednesday, November 15 2017
A press conference dedicated to the 'Strengthening the provinces with the promotion of high technologies' republican hightech conference took place at Novosti-Armenia press center
