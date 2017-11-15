Archive
Wednesday, November 15 2017
This is the seventh day since the students of the institutions of higher education hold a protest action against the law on conscription in front of the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0118049
Image Code: MHM0118041
Image Code: MHM0118029
Image Code: MHM0118025
Image Code: MHM0118023
Image Code: MHM0118020
RA National Assembly session took place
Image Code: MHM0118021
RA National Assembly session took place
Image Code: MHM0118022
Image Code: MHM0118026
Image Code: MHM0118024
Image Code: MHM0118028
Image Code: MHM0118027
Image Code: MHM0118040
Image Code: MHM0118050
Wednesday, November 15 2017
On the seventh day of the protest action against the law on conscription the Police forcefully dispersed the protesters from the RA National Assembly's building
Tuesday, November 14 2017
RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the opening ceremony of the National Center for the Sustainable Development
