Friday, November 10 2017
RA NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security holds a session at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0117954
Students of the institutions of higher education hold a protest action against the law on conscription in front of the RA National Assembly
President of Moldova Igor Dodon paid a visit to the Yerevan Brandy Factory within the framework of his official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
