Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, November 03 2017
Initiative group of public and political figures who responded to Zhirayr Sevifilian's call gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0117790
Initiative group of public and political figures who responded to Zhirayr Sevifilian's call gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0117791
Initiative group of public and political figures who responded to Zhirayr Sevifilian's call gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0117792
Initiative group of public and political figures who responded to Zhirayr Sevifilian's call gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
Friday, November 03 2017
Head of the education policy development department of the RA MES Syuzanna Makyan, head of the social support department of the RA Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs Astghik Minasyan and head of the child healthcare department of the RA MOH Karine Saribekyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Friday, November 03 2017
Rector of the academic region Ile-de-France, Chancellor of the Paris Universities Gilles Pecout holds a lecture at the Yerevan State University
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.