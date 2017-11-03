Archive
Friday, November 03 2017
Rector of the academic region Ile-de-France, Chancellor of the Paris Universities Gilles Pecout holds a lecture at the Yerevan State University
Image Code: MHM0117787
Image Code: MHM0117788
Image Code: MHM0117789
Initiative group of public and political figures who responded to Zhirayr Sevifilian's call gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
Head of Social Assistance Department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs Astghik Minasyan gave a press conference in 'Armenpress' news agency
