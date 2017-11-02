Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, November 02 2017
Architects Anahit Tarkhanyan and Armine Ghazaryan, musician Yeghishe Petrosyan, opera singer Hasmik Papyan, actress Tamar Hovhannisyan and sculptor Garegin Davtyan spoke about the installation of Arthur Sargsyan's monument at the Media Center
Image Code: MHM0117780
Architects Anahit Tarkhanyan and Armine Ghazaryan, musician Yeghishe Petrosyan, opera singer Hasmik Papyan, actress Tamar Hovhannisyan and sculptor Garegin Davtyan spoke about the installation of Arthur Sargsyan's monument at the Media Center
Image Code: MHM0117779
Architects Anahit Tarkhanyan and Armine Ghazaryan, musician Yeghishe Petrosyan, opera singer Hasmik Papyan, actress Tamar Hovhannisyan and sculptor Garegin Davtyan spoke about the installation of Arthur Sargsyan's monument at the Media Center
Image Code: MHM0117778
Architects Anahit Tarkhanyan and Armine Ghazaryan, musician Yeghishe Petrosyan, opera singer Hasmik Papyan, actress Tamar Hovhannisyan and sculptor Garegin Davtyan spoke about the installation of Arthur Sargsyan's monument at the Media Center
Thursday, November 02 2017
Joint session of the NA Standing Committees on Territorial Management and Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment, and Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs took place at the RA National Assembly
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.