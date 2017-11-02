Thursday, November 02 2017
Joint session of the NA Standing Committees on Territorial Management and Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment, and Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0117776
RA Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan holds a speech during the joint session of the NA Standing Committees on Territorial Management and Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Environment, and Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0117777