Tuesday, October 24 2017
A number of agreements between Russian and Armenian Government were signed at the RA Government
Image Code: MHM0117582
A number of agreements between Russian and Armenian Government were signed at the RA Government
Image Code: MHM0117584
A number of agreements between Russian and Armenian Government were signed at the RA Government
Image Code: MHM0117585
A number of agreements between Russian and Armenian Government were signed at the RA Government
Image Code: MHM0117583
A number of agreements between Russian and Armenian Government were signed at the RA Government
Image Code: MHM0117586
A number of agreements between Russian and Armenian Government were signed at the RA Government
Tuesday, October 24 2017
Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan gave a joint press conference at the RA Government
Tuesday, October 24 2017
Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex
