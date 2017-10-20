Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, October 20 2017
'Impact Hub Yerevan' with the support of the European Union opens the doors of the poster exhibition organized within the framework of 'The art of (Anti) Corruption' at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0117512
'Impact Hub Yerevan' with the support of the European Union opens the doors of the poster exhibition organized within the framework of 'The art of (Anti) Corruption' at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0117510
'Impact Hub Yerevan' with the support of the European Union opens the doors of the poster exhibition organized within the framework of 'The art of (Anti) Corruption' at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0117507
'Impact Hub Yerevan' with the support of the European Union opens the doors of the poster exhibition organized within the framework of 'The art of (Anti) Corruption' at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0117508
'Impact Hub Yerevan' with the support of the European Union opens the doors of the poster exhibition organized within the framework of 'The art of (Anti) Corruption' at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0117509
'Impact Hub Yerevan' with the support of the European Union opens the doors of the poster exhibition organized within the framework of 'The art of (Anti) Corruption' at the AGBU
Image Code: MHM0117511
'Impact Hub Yerevan' with the support of the European Union opens the doors of the poster exhibition organized within the framework of 'The art of (Anti) Corruption' at the AGBU
Saturday, October 21 2017
The launch of the two-day ‘Smart City’ hackathon organized by the European Union and the United Nations Development Program took place at the Municipality of Yerevan
Friday, October 20 2017
A protest action against the changing the order of providing academic extension with new legislative regulations on military service took place in front of the RA Ministry of Education and Science
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.