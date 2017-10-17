Archive
Tuesday, October 17 2017
Former employee of 'PET' plan Suren Sargsyan, head of 'Artun' OJSC Hmayak Harutyunyan and leader of the Democratic Party of Armenia Aram Sargsyan are guests in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0117425
Image Code: MHM0117424
Image Code: MHM0117426
Tuesday, October 17 2017
Political technologist Vigen Hakobyan gave a press conference at Sputnik Armenia press center
Tuesday, October 17 2017
Parliamentary hearings on the draft law 'On the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Protection of the Victims of the Domestic Violence' took place at the RA National Assembly
