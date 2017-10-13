Archive
Friday, October 13 2017
RA President Serzh Sargsyan received credentials from the Newly Appointed Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte
RA President Serzh Sargsyan received credentials from the Newly Appointed Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte
Friday, October 13 2017
Representatives of the Collective Rapid Response Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Unified Grouping of the Armed Forces of Russia and Armenia hold a joint military exercises under the slogan of 'Interaction-2017' at 'Baghramyan' military training center of the RA Ministry of Defense
