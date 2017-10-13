Archive
Friday, October 13 2017
A press conference ahead of the 'SunChild' 7th International Environmental Festival took place in 'Article 3' press club
Image Code: MHM0117320
Image Code: MHM0117321
Friday, October 13 2017
Representatives of the Collective Rapid Response Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Unified Grouping of the Armed Forces of Russia and Armenia hold a joint military exercises under the slogan of 'Interaction-2017' at 'Baghramyan' military training center of the RA Ministry of Defense
Thursday, October 12 2017
An event marking the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States Agency for International Development of America and Armenia took place at the American University of Armenia
