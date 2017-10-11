Archive
Wednesday, October 11 2017
Official opening ceremony of the 5th Khachaturian International Festival took place at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Image Code: MHM0117291
John Malkovich holds a speech during the official opening ceremony of the 5th Khachaturian International Festival at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Image Code: MHM0117290
Image Code: MHM0117289
Image Code: MHM0117287
Image Code: MHM0117288
Inter-Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'New Regulations on Military Service' took place at the RA National Assembly
