Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, October 11 2017
Inter-Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'New Regulations on Military Service' took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0117281
Inter-Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'New Regulations on Military Service' took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0117282
Inter-Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'New Regulations on Military Service' took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0117280
Inter-Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'New Regulations on Military Service' took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0117279
Inter-Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'New Regulations on Military Service' took place at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0117284
RA Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan holds a speech during the Inter-Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'New Regulations on Military Service' at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0117285
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan holds a speech during the Inter-Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'New Regulations on Military Service' at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0117283
RA Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan holds a speech during the Inter-Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'New Regulations on Military Service' at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0117286
RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan holds a speech during the Inter-Parliamentary hearings on the topic of the 'New Regulations on Military Service' at the RA National Assembly
Wednesday, October 11 2017
Official opening ceremony of the 5th Khachaturian International Festival took place at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall
Wednesday, October 11 2017
A 3-day international conference entitled 'Resistance of Sustainable Development' ahead of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction took place at Matenadaran
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.