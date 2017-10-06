Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, October 06 2017
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian received copied credentials from the Newly Appointed Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote
Image Code: MHM0117193
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian received copied credentials from the Newly Appointed Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote
Image Code: MHM0117194
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian received copied credentials from the Newly Appointed Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote
Image Code: MHM0117195
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian received copied credentials from the Newly Appointed Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote
Friday, October 06 2017
A solemn ceremony of returning parts of Aram Khachaturian's personal furniture to Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook
You must enable Javascript on your browser for the site to work optimally and display sections completely.