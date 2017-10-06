Archive
Friday, October 06 2017
A solemn ceremony of returning parts of Aram Khachaturian's personal furniture to Armenia
Image Code: MHM0117191
A solemn ceremony of returning parts of Aram Khachaturian's personal furniture to Armenia and bringing to the composer's house-museum initiated by the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Latvia in the Republic of Armenia took place at Aram Khachaturian House-Museum
Image Code: MHM0117192
Image Code: MHM0117190
Friday, October 06 2017
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian received copied credentials from the Newly Appointed Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote
Friday, October 06 2017
A press conference ahead of 'Areni' wine festival took place at Yerevan Wine Academy
