Thursday, October 05 2017
FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland
Image Code: MHM0117150
Robert Lewandowski (F) from Poland before scoring his second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117139
Polish fans during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia on 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117140
Poland national football team before the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia on 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117142
Members of the Poland national football team celebrate their first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117141
Kamil Glik (R) congratulates Kamil Grosicki (L) after scoring his first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia on 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117143
Robert Lewandowski from Poland celebrates his goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117160
Disappointed Armenian fans during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117148
Poland national football team after scoring three goals during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117155
Jakub Blaszczykowski from Poland celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117144
Robert Lewandowski (R) from Poland in action with Henrikh Mkhitaryan (L) from Armenia during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117146
Robert Lewandowski (L) and Kamil Grosicki (R) from Poland celebrate their third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117145
Robert Lewandowski from Poland before scoring his second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117152
Members of the Armenia national football team try to prevent a goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117147
Robert Lewandowski (C) from Poland fights for the ball against Taron Voskanyan (L) and Hovhannes Hambartsumyan (R) from Armenia during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117149
Robert Lewandowski (F) from Poland fights for the ball against Henrikh Mkhitaryan (B) from Armenia during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117154
Jakub Blaszczykowski (R) from Poland fights for the ball against Henrikh Mkhitaryan (L) from Armenia during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117151
Karol Linetty from Poland (R) vies for the ball against Henrikh Mkhitaryan (L) from Armenia during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117157
Robert Lewandowski (L) from Poland vies for the ball against Sargis Adamyan (C) and Gor Malakyan (R) from Armenia during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117159
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (L) from Armenia fights for the ball against Robert Lewandowski (R) from Poland during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117156
Sargis Adamyan (L) and Gor Malakyan (R) from Armenia fight for the ball against Robert Lewandowski (C) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117158
Members of the Poland national football team celebrate Robert Lewandowski’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117164
Policemen take a football fan from the field after the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117163
Policeman tries to take a football fan from the field after the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117162
Disappointed Armenian fans after the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
Image Code: MHM0117161
Robert Lewandowski from Poland claps celebrating his team's victory over Armenia during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match between Armenia vs Poland at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 05 October 2017
