Wednesday, October 04 2017
Pre-match training of the Armenia national football team took place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0117117
Pre-match training of the Poland national football team took place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0117112
Pre-match training of the Poland national football team took place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0117118
Pre-match training of the Poland national football team took place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0117113
Pre-match training of the Poland national football team took place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0117114
Pre-match training of the Poland national football team took place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0117115
Pre-match training of the Poland national football team took place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0117116
Pre-match training of the Poland national football team took place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0117119
Pre-match training of the Poland national football team took place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, October 05 2017
A press conference on the topic of 'Persecution against Garo Yeghnukian's family. The last trial of his case' took place in Hayeli press club
Wednesday, October 04 2017
Pre-match training of the Armenia national football team took place at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
