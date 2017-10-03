Archive
Tuesday, October 03 2017
Chairman of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs and International Relations of the CSTO PA Khosrov Harutyunyan gave a press conference at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0117071
Image Code: MHM0117073
Image Code: MHM0117072
Bulgarian-Armenian artist Petik Petrosyan's exhibition under the title of 'Ports' opened at the RA National gallery
RA President Serzh Sargsyan received credentials from the newly-appointed Ambassador of Colombia to Armenia Alfonso Lopez Caballero
