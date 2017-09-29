Archive
Friday, September 29 2017
Opening ceremony of the 'ArevEk' solar station took place in Tsaghkadzor of Kotayk Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0117016
Image Code: MHM0117017
Friday, September 29 2017
Exhibition of Rafael Megall under the title of 'The panthers in my blossoming garden' opened at the RA National Gallery
Friday, September 29 2017
The 4th regular congress of the Republican Union of Employers of Armenia took place at Best Western Congress Hotel
