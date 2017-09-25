Archive
Monday, September 25 2017
Official opening ceremony of 'Singing Komitas' festival took place at the Komitas Chamber Music House
Image Code: MHM0116921
Image Code: MHM0116922
Image Code: MHM0116923
Image Code: MHM0116924
Tuesday, September 26 2017
The 3rd Armenian-Russian Health Forum is launched at the Grigor Khanjian Hall of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts
Monday, September 25 2017
A discussion on the topic of the 'Innovations in the law of Armenia on public organizations: entrepreneurship and volunteering' took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
